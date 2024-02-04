Karan Johar's kids birthday: Ayushmann Khurrana, Gauri Khan, Rani Mukherjee attend party| WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar with his kids Yash and Roohi

Karan Johar always makes his parties and birthday bashes the talk of the town, and this time it's for his kids Yash and Roohi. Several celebrities from the industry were in attendance. Among those were Gauri Khan with her kid Abraham, Rani Mukherjee, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia, Shilpa Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor with her sons Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's sons Jeh and Taimur were seen in a different style at the birthday party. Star kids were also seen having a lot of fun at this party. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi reached the party with their children. While leaving the party, Jeh and Taimur were seen carrying return gifts and balloons in their hands. Gauri was also seen with her son while leaving the party.

The videos of the celebrities arriving and exiting the party from Karan Johar's kids' birthday bash is doing rounds on social media.

Karan Johar is one of the most famous filmmakers of Bollywood. He always remains in the news for some reason or the other.

Meanwhile, on Karan Johar's work front, his film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' fared well at the box office. The film featured Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan among others. Karan Johar was last seen hosting 'Koffee with Karan 8'.

