Sam Bahadur Box Office Report: Vicky Kaushal's film continues to STRUGGLE, earns only THIS much on Day 5

Vicky Kaushal's film Sam Bahadur was released on December 1 alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's actioner Animal. While, Ranbir's film is shattering major box office records ever since its theatrical release, Vicky's biographical drama has also performed decent in its first weekend. However, Sam Bahadur's collection dropped massively on week days and is struggling to churn out big at the box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film collected just Rs 3.5 crore on Tuesday, taking its total nett collection in India to Rs 32.55 crore after five days. However, in the first three days, Sam Bahadur performed exceptionally well despite receiving less number of screens than Animal and earned over Rs 25 crore.

Check out its collection till Day 5:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 6.25 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 9 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 10.3 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 3.5 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 3.5 crore

Total: Rs 32.55 crore

On Day 5, even the occupancy was nearly the half than that of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer.

Sacnilk Entertainment took to its X (formerly Twitter) account to praise Animal's performance on weekdays and wrote, ''#AnimalTheMovie is turning out to be a revolution at the box office. Can't remember when was the last time an Indian film performed this much on working days. Vanga saab has created history.''

Sam Bahadur's review

In her review of Sam Bahadur, Jaya Dwivedi wrote, ''the film is a biography. In such a situation, you might be thinking that it will be boring, but Meghna has set the story in such a way that the film keeps you engaged every moment. Whereas Vicky Kaushal has been completely successful in acting. Along with the progress of Sam Manekshaw's life, he has brought out the hidden humour and romance from the world of his life. Vicky Kaushal has left no stone unturned in showing Sam Bahadur's charismatic personality, which used to make girls smile at parties.''

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur stars Vicky in the titular role and is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war where Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army, following which a new nation Bangladesh was born. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Govind Namdev, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Neeraj Kabi as supporting cast.

