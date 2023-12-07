Sam Bahadur Box Office Report: Vicky Kaushal's film STRUGGLES to cross Rs 50 cr mark

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sam Bahadur was released alongside Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Vicky Kaushal's latest offering Sam Bahadur was released in theatres alongside Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. While Animal is shattering major box office records ever since its release, Sam Bahadur has been struggling after its first weekend. The weekdays business of the film witnessed a huge drop and now the film is finding it difficult to even cross the Rs 50 crore mark after Day 6.

As per Sacnilk.com, Sam Bahadur minted just Rs 3.30 crore on Wednesday, taking the total collection after six days to Rs 35.85 crore nett in India. The overall occupancy rate on Day 6 across India was nearly 21 percent, with a major contribution coming from the evening shows.

Check out its collection till Day 6:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 6.25 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 9 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 10.3 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 3.5 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 3.5 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs 3.3 crore

Total: 35.85 crore

Sam Bahadur's review

In her review of Sam Bahadur, Jaya Dwivedi wrote, ''the film is a biography. In such a situation, you might be thinking that it will be boring, but Meghna has set the story in such a way that the film keeps you engaged every moment. Whereas Vicky Kaushal has been completely successful in acting. Along with the progress of Sam Manekshaw's life, he has brought out the hidden humour and romance from the world of his life. Vicky Kaushal has left no stone unturned in showing Sam Bahadur's charismatic personality, which used to make girls smile at parties.''

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur stars Vicky in the titular role and is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war where Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army, following which a new nation Bangladesh was born. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Govind Namdev, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Neeraj Kabi as supporting cast.

