Salman Khan begins work from home with his team Radhe

Team Radhe has begun post-production work of the film

Coronavirus has brought the world to a standstill. In India too, several states have announced lockdown. While shooting of Bollywood films have been halted, team Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has begun work from home. The post-production of the movie has kicked-off and to keep the drill going, team Radhe has started editing from home.

“It makes sense. Because Salman sits on his film’s editing anyway. To not waste time and to ensure that the film makes it on time for an Eid May 22 release, Salman will do the post-production work from home,” Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying.

Like everyone else, Salman too is undergoing quarantine. Besides spending time with his family, the superstar is also doing what he loves-sketching and painting. Earlier, Salman shared a video on his Instagram wherein he can be seen sketching while humming Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. In another video going viral on social media, Salman and little Ahil are seen picking fresh fruits from their Panvel farm.

Meanwhile, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is reportedly Hindi remake of the 2017 Korean action thriller The Outlaws. The movie stars Salman as a cop. With Radhe, Salman and director Prabhudeva are collaborating for the third time. The duo has earlier worked together in Wanted (2009) and Dabangg 3 (2019). Radhe also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Gautam Gulati in pivotal roles.