Salman Khan and Atlee to collaborate for Dabangg 4? Here's what we know

Although Salman Khan has come up with several superhit films in his film career. But the Dabangg franchise is considered to be one of his best movies. So far three parts of this franchise have been released, which have entertained the audience a lot. His fans have been wanting to know about its 4th installment for so long. And seems like we might have something for them.

This filmmaker may direct Dabangg 4?

The first three parts of Salman Khan's Dabangg proved to be a super hit at the box office. Hence, there is a huge craze among the fans regarding Dabangg 4 and they want to see Salman in the role of Chulbul Pandey once again.

Meanwhile, according to the report of Tele Chakkar, the name of South cinema director Atlee is coming up for the director of Dabangg 4. For the unversed, Atlee gave the mega-blockbuster film Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan last year. However, there is no official confirmation yet about Atlee being the director of Dabangg 4. But the rumours of him collaborating with Salman have been doing rounds for quite some time now. Moreover, if these rumours come out to be true, then surely the fans will get a double dose of entertainment and action through the collaboration of Salman and Atlee.

On the work front

Atlee's last superhit Jawan had a monstrous run at the world box office. He is now collaborating with another Bollywood actor. Varun Dhawan's next 'Baby John' has been created by Atlee. However, he's not directing the film. On the other hand, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3. Moreover, the actor has a lot stored in his pipeline. Film titles like- The Bull, Dabangg 4, Tiger Vs Pathaan, and Kick 2 are in his upcoming movie list.

