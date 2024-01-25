'Sacred moments with my loved ones': Tamannaah Bhatia visits iconic Kamakhya Temple

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tamannaah visited Guwahati's Kamakhya Temple recently.

Tamannaah Bhatia, who recently celebrated the arrival of Lord Ram in the grand temple in Ayodhya, has now embarked on a spiritual journey with her family. The actress visited Guwahati's iconic Kamakhya Temple and shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account. ''Sacred moments with my loved ones,'' she wrote along with the pictures. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a yellow-coloured salwar suit. In one of the pictures, she is also seen lighting up a diya.

See Tamannaah's post:

On January 22, 2024, she shared a video of Lord Ram from the consecration ceremony at the grand temple in Ayodhya. Along with the video, she wrote, ''A day full of blessings for the entire country. The vibrations, the energy, the blessings… a special moment that we have collectively witnessed in our lifetime. Ram Ji ghar aaye hai. Jai Shree Ram.''

Tamannaah on work front

The 34-year-old actress was last seen in a Malayalam-language action drama flick titled Bandra, directed by Arun Gopy. The film also marked her debut in Malayalam cinema. The film featured Dileep in the lead roles and Dino Morea, Mamta Mohandas, Kalabhavan Shajohn, R Sarathkumar in supporting characters.

She will next be seen in a Tamil horror comedy film named Aranmanai 4 and a Nikkhil Advani directorial titled Vedaa, which will also star John Abraham in the lead role.

She will also be seen in a special appearance in Stree 2, which stars Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.

