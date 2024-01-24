HanuMan team including Teja Sajja meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow

Follow us on Image Source : X Team of the film Hanuman met Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

HanuMan filmmaker Prasanth Varma and the film's lead actor Teja Sajja on Wednesday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his office in Lucknow.

In the meeting, the HanuMan team discussed the film's impact, especially among the younger audience, and how it has successfully incorporated elements of Indian history into a captivating superhero narrative.

After the meeting, the director of the film said, "Meeting Yogi Ji was truly an honour and an inspiring moment for me. His encouragement for HanuMan and recognition of our novel efforts to tell an offbeat story that merges superhero dynamics with Indian itihasas was a pat on the back.''

''He discussed with us how movies help preserve our cultural legacy. It's heartening to have a leader who values the fusion of tradition and innovation in cinema, motivating us to continue breaking new ground,'' he added.

Teja Sajja, the actor portraying the superhero character in the film, expressed his gratitude after the meeting with UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

He shared, "Meeting Yogi Ji was an absolute honour, and it filled me with immense pride to discuss HanuMan and its impact on our culture. Playing the lead in HanuMan was both a challenge and a privilege."

After the massive success of HanuMan, the director announced its sequel recently. Prashant Verma shared this news on his X account along with his picture with the sequel's script and the poster of Jai Hanuman. "With gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon HanuMan from audiences across the globe, I stand at the threshold of a new journey by making a promise to myself! Jai Hanuman Pre-Production Begins on the auspicious day of Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha," wrote Varma.

About the film

For the unversed, HanuMan stars Teja Sajja, Amrita Iyer, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai in lead roles. The film has already grossed over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office. The Telugu language superhero film has also been written by Prashanth Varma.

The film was released alongside Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas but outshined it across India.

(With IANS inputs)