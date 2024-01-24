Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff fight 'Shaitaan' to save India from 'apocalypse'

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TEASER A still from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

The much-awaited teaser of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's next, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, is finally unveiled. The film will be released in cinemas in April on the occasion of Eid, clashing with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. Taking to Instagram, Pooja Entertainment wrote, ''Dil se soldier, dimaag se shaitaan hai yeh, Bachke rehna inse, Hindustan hai yeh.'' Apart from the male leads, Akshay and tiger, the film's leading ladies include Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F.

Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser

The teaser begins with the antagonist, Prithviraj Sukumaran, declaring war against India and challenging the country to dare to stop him from the upcoming 'apocalypse'. Then comes the entry of the duo of Tiger and Akshay, who introduce themselves as 'soldiers' from the heart and 'devil' from the mind. They term themselves as 'Hindustan'. The teaser then showcases a bunch of high-octane action sequences featuring the duo.

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Movie

Studded with a mega-star cast, international action sequences, and all the big-screen masala entertainment, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is touted to be one of the biggest action entertainers of 2024 and the most awaited and talked about film of the year.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, and is guided by the blockbuster director Ali Abbas Zafar, who is known for helming Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan.

The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is the main antagonist in the film. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about two men with contrasting personalities and maverick methods who need to overcome their differences and labour together to transport the offenders to impartiality and save India from the 'apocalypse'.

The film will be released in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada

