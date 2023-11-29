'RIN has washed both clean': Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram TROLLED over their wedding outfit

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Randeep Hooda and LIn Laishram are getting married in Imphal.

Bollywood star Randeep Hooda tied the knot with girlfriend Lin Laishram on Wednesday, November 29. The wedding is taking place in Manipur's capital city Imphal. The duo visited a temple in the city to kick-start the celebrations. Now, inside pictures of their wedding festivities are doing rounds on the internet and their outfits have become the talk of the town for the netizens. Many of the social media users are trolling the couple for their wedding dresses. Check out the pictures first.

Netizens reaction

Soon after pictures of Randeep-Lin's wedding went viral online, netizens started trolling the couple for their wedding outfits. One user wrote, ''RIN has washed both clean.'' However, a small section of users also applauded the duo and congratulated them. A user commented, ''Beautiful bride and tradition.''

A video of the groom was also shared by the news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) wherein Randeep Hooda is seen wearing a white dress in Manipuri style as he reaches the wedding venue the baraatis.

Earlier, the actor talked to news agency ANI and opened up about his marriage with Lin. ''I'm praying for our happy future and lots of kids and lots of abundance. Yes, it’s east meets west. It’s like a traditional or cultural exchange,'' ANI reported quoting Randeep.

A few days ago, the couple jointly announced their wedding in Imphal. Taking to Instagram, they shared a picture of themselves with a special message which reads, ''A date with Destiny. 29.11.2023. Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love from this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep.''

