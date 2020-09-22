Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody extended till Oct 6 in drugs case

A Mumbai Special Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty till October 6. Shortly afterwards she and her brother Showik's lawyer Satish Maneshinde moved the Bombay High Court for bail.

"Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty have filed a bail application in Bombay High Court. It is coming up for hearing on September 23 before Justice S.V. Kotwal," said Maneshinde.

The actress was produced before the Special NDPS Court vide video-conferencing this afternoon after her 14-days judicial custody ended on Tuesday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is expected to seek a day's custody for Showik Chakraborty later in the day.

The Chakraborty siblings, along with several others, were arrested in connection with the drug case investigations as part of the probe into the death of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

