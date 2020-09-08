Image Source : PTI Rhea Chakraborty arrested by NCB under various sections: Read full details

Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, The Jalebi actress, accused of abetting her boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, will be presented before the court after a round of routine medical tests. The NCB had interrogated Rhea for six hours on Sunday, later on Monday for eight hours and again for around five hours on Tuesday before placing her under arrest. She has been charged under various sections of the NDPS Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle which has emerged in the investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea has been arrested under Section 20B, Section 27, Section 28, and Section 29 of NDPC. If Rhea is found guilty under all these sections, the actress will then have to serve up to 10 years in prison.

After Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant’s arrest, NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty. Soon after her arrest, Rhea’s lawyer issued a statement calling Sushant Singh Rajput a ‘drug addict’ and also, stating that three central agencies are hounding a single woman only because she was in love with a ‘drug addict’.

In the statement, the lawyer has said, “Travesty of justice. 3 central agencies hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues for several yrs & committed suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines, drug..” While on Day 1 of NCB interrogation, Rhea confessed to procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput, as per reports, Rhea later admitted to consuming drugs and also said that whatever she did, she did it for SSR. Also, the Narcotics Control Bureau claims to have evidence linking Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda to the purchase of marijuana. Also, the NCB claims that Dipesh Sawant collected and delivered a total of 165 grams of marijuana between March and June - on orders from Rhea and Showik Chakraborty.

