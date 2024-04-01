Reema Maya to direct web series Student Of The Year 3, Karan Johar gives official conformation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Reema Maya is set to direct web series Student Of The Year 3

The film Student of the Year, which gave official entry to Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood, was a blast at the ticket window. This movie, released in 2012, was a huge success and paved paths for the debutant actor. After Student of the Year, Karan Johar produced Student of the Year 2. Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria played lead roles in the sequel. However, he did not direct the second part but produced it. The director of SOTY 2 was Punit Malhotra. Now it seems like Karan is ready to bring Student Of The Year 3, but it will not be a movie.

The third part of Student of the Year will be made as a web show

Filmmaker Karan Johar, while speaking at the Cinevistar International Film Festival (CIFF), has given an update on Student of the Year 3. He said that the film will once again get a new director. Along with this, it was also told that there is a plan to release SOTY 3 as a series and not as a film. An official announcement regarding the cast of Student of the Year 3 is yet to be made. But Shanaya Kapoor's name has been coming up for this for a long time.

Karan Johar said that Nocturnal Burger fame Reema Maya will direct this series. “Reema Maya will direct the digital version of Student of the Year. But this will be their way and not mine. If I enter Reema Maya's world, I will make it more illusionary, which is what her name implies," said Johar.

Who is Reema Maya?

Reema Maya is an independent filmmaker. She is known for making short films. Recently he made the film 'Nocturnal Burger', which premiered in the Short Film Program section at the Sundance Film Festival 2023. She has also directed videos for brands like Netflix, Red Bull, and boAT.

