Amitabh Bachchan's 'Shoebite' to be released soon, Shoojit Sircar makes revelation

Featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role and directed by Shoojit Sircar, Shoebite has not been able to reach theaters for so many years due to controversies. This was the first film made in collaboration between Shoojit and Big B, even before Piku. However, the film has been engrossed in controversies since its production days. But now after more than a decade of its making, Shoojit expressed hope for the release of this film. He said that they are working hard to fix things.

Shoojit Sircar breaks silence on Shoebite

Talking about this film made in 2012, Shoojit Sircar said that out of all the characters played by Amitabh Bachchan in his films, this is his favourite character. Shoojit Sircar, who has produced blockbuster films like 'Vicky Donor', 'Piku' and 'Sardar Udham', said, 'Shoebite is very close to my heart as it was our first collaboration. I wish I could show you how Mr. Bachchan has put his heart and soul into his character.'

"This is not a very dramatic or artificial film, but about simple expression, understanding and silence. Amitabh Bachchan is known for his dialogue delivery. But in Shoebite he is not a very talkative person. These are just the feelings living in their inner mind. We are working hard to resolve things, but it is very difficult. I hope a solution will be found and we will be able to release it," said Sircar.

Amitabh Bachchan's 2015's tweet

At the same time, a source related to the film says that the rights of the film are now with Disney and Fox. In such a situation, it is not decided whether the film Shoebite will be released on OTT or in theatres. Moreover, in 2015, Amitabh Bachchan had requested the makers to release the film. "PLEASE .. PLEASE ... PLEASE .. Utv & Disney , or whoever else has it .. Warners , whoever .. JUST RELEASE THIS FILM .. !! lot of hard labour been put in .. don't KILL creativity !!" read his tweet.

