Image Source : TWITTER/@DISNEYRAYA 'Raya And The Last Dragon' in Indian theatres on March 5

Disney's first Southeast Asia-centered animated film, Raya And The Last Dragon, which chronicles the quest to find the last dragon in a fantastical world, will release in India on the big screen in March. The Disney film will release across theatres in India on March 5. The trailer of the film gives audiences a glimpse of Raya (voiced by Kelly-Marie Tran) as she rallies her warrior crew and con artists on her quest to find the mythical last dragon.

The film also includes Awkwafina, Sandra Oh and Gemma Chan as voice cast, and is directed by Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada with Paul Briggs and John Ripa co-directing it. It is written by Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim. The film is produced by Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho.

"On March 5, join Raya on her quest to find the last dragon. See Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon in theaters or order it on

@DisneyPlus with Premier Access on March 5," The official Twitter handle of Raya and the Last Dragon wrote.

The official description of the film reads: "A lone warrior, Raya, must track down the legendary last dragon to stop an evil force that has returned after 500 years to once again threaten her homeworld, Kumandra".

Earlier, the official handle announced 'Raya And The Last Dragon' new poster. "Check out the brand-new poster for Raya and the Last Dragon. Experience the movie event in theaters or order it on @DisneyPlus with Premier Access March 5."

(With IANS Inputs)