Rashmi Rocket's editor Ajay Sharma dies, celebrities pay condolences

Image Source : TWITTER/@CINEMARAREIN Rashmi Rocket's editor Ajay Sharma dies due to Covid

Ajay Sharma, who has been the editor of films like Jagga Jasoos, Ludo, Karwaan, and Amazon series Bandish Bandits, passed away last night (May 4). He was also the editor of Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. Also, Ajay has worked as an assistant editor for Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewaani, Agneepath, Kai Po Che, Life in A Metro and The Dirty Picture.

Many celebrities are heartbroken with the sudden demise. Taking to social media, celebrities like Shriya Pilgaonkar, Nikhil Advani and others expressed their grief. Shriya tweeted, "Devasted is an understatement. We lost Ajay Sharma today. Not just an incredibly fine editor but an absolute gem of a human being . Nothing makes sense." Nikkhil Advani wrote, "RIP Ajay Sharma. Gone too soon."

Check out the reactions here-

Meanwhile, in Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee Pannu plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee's husband in the sports drama helmed by Akarsh Khurana.