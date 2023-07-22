Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor step out to watch Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has taken moviegoers by storm. Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Robert Downey Jr the history film released worldwide on July 21. Given the hype around its box office clash with Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Oppenheimer is going well in India. Like every cinema buff, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor also stepped out to watch Nolan's film.

Multiple videos and pictures of the duo are doing rounds on the internet wherein they are getting papped as they stepped out for a perfect boy's night on Friday. In the viral video, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen entering the movie theatre sporting a black sweatshirt with a matching cap.

Watch the video here:

In another video, both Ranbir and Arjun can be seen stepping out of the movie theatre after watching Oppenheimer. The duo also had dinner at a restaurant in the city. Arjun was seen in a black T-shirt, pants, and a woolen cap.

Take a look:

Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer clashed with Greta Gerwig's Barbie at the box office triggering a massive competition. Tagged as Barbieheimer, the historic also sparked a mem fest on social media. As per early trends, Nolan's film performed better than Barbie on its opening day in India. However, Greta Gerwig's film remained ahead of Oppenheimer on Day 1 at the US box office.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahamstra opposite Alia Bhatt and will next appear in Animal co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ek Villian Returns opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Tata Sutaria. He last appeared in Koffee With Karan with his sister Sonam Kapoor.

