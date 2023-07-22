Oppenheimer India box office collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan's film leaves behind Barbie, MI 7

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer hit the silver screen worldwide on Friday. The Christopher Nolan film is pitted against Greta Gerwig's Barbie at the box office. Though Barbie is ahead of Nolan's film at the US box office, Oppenheimer left behind Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie's film and Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part 1 in India.

According to early estimates, Oppenheimer saw a big opening and collected over Rs 13 crore in India on Day 1. The film is loved in mostly metro and big cities and is now a hit in India. In terms of advance bookings also, Nolan's film was ahead on July 21 and was leading in South Asian countries including India.

However, Oppenheimer did not perform well at the North American box office and collected around $10.5 million, which is comparatively less than Barbie The Movie. The History film is expected to earn around $75 million dollars worldwide this weekend.

The iconic clash at the box office, Barbie vs Oppenheimer created a massive buzz on social media. While a section of moviegoers voted for Barbie, others rooted for Oppenheimer. Meanwhile, Greta Gerwig touched Rs 5 crore in India on its first day. The is expected to earn over $300 million worldwide within its first weekend.

