Barbie box office collection Day 1: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling starrer touches Rs 5 crore in India

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie has taken over the world. Starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, the film was released, despite the controversies, on July 21 and clashed at the box office with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Barbie The Movie was not expected to do good at the box office in India as compared to Oppenheimer.

According to early estimates, Barbie has touched Rs 5 crore in India on its first day. The Greta Gerwig film is expected to earn over $300 million worldwide within its first weekend. With Rs 5 crore box office collection, Barbie left Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part 1. However, Barbie is still behind Oppenheimer. The film is expected to cross Rs 17 crore at the box office in India.

While Barbie is ahead of Oppenheimer in the US box office, it is behind in India as Nolan's film became the front-runner in ticket sales on Friday.

Ahead of its release, Barbie landed in soup for multiple reasons. The makers got slammed for an overly woke story about the children's doll. Besides, Ryan Gosling being cast as Ken was also in question. After its trailer release, Barbie got banned in several countries including Vietnam after the World Map in Barbie Land was child-like.

Released on July 21, Barbie also stars America Ferrera, Hari Nef, Will Ferell, Simu Liu, and Issa Rae in pivotal roles.

