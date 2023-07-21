Legendary pop singer Tony Bennett is no more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAUL JENDRASIAK Tony Bennett

Legendary pop singer Tony Bennett passed away on Friday. He was 96. The master pop vocalist was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016, however, he continued to perform and record his singles.

Bennett began his career as a crooner and rose to prominence with Because of You. During his career spanning seven decades, he bagged 20 Grammy Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and a Lifetime Achievement Award. With his hits, he was named an NEA Jazz Master and also founded the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts.

Following Because of You, Bennett gave several of his tracks including Rags to Riches, The Beat of My Heart, and others in early 1953. From World War II to 2014, the jazz singer captivated fans over generations. In 2014, his collaboration with Lady Gaga for the album Cheek to Cheek left his fans stunned. The duo toured countries to promote their album.

The singer also created a Guinness World Record for the oldest person to release an album at 95 and that too in 60 days. Apart from his singles and collaborations, Benett also gained a massive young fan following through his TV appearances during the MTV generation. In 2016, Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's which was officially announced in February 2021. He continued to record, perform, and tour despite his medical condition. His last performance was on August 5, 2021, at Radio City Music Hall.

