Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian reportedly suffers brain damage; continues to be on life support

Raju Srivastava Health Update: Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava continues to be "critical and on ventilator" in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the AIIMS Delhi, sources told on Friday. The 58-year-old stand-up comic was admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday and later underwent angioplasty.

"Srivastava continues to be critical and on ventilator in the ICU," the source told PTI. The comedian is being treated by Dr Nitish Naik, professor at the department of cardiology at the AIIMS.

In addition to this, a report in Pinkvilla states that Raju suffered brain damage after the heart attack. Ahsaan Qurehshi told the portal that Raju Srivastava had been unconscious for the last 25-30 hours. "The doctors have asked to wait and watch as he is under observation in the ICU. A few hours ago, the doctors shared that Raju made some slight movements but his brain isn't functioning completely and is unresponsive," the report quoted Ahsaan Qureshi as saying.

Quereshi also shared a post on Instagram praying for Raju's speedy recovery. "Mere pyaare Dost,hansa hansa kar desh ka dil jeetne waale, Comedy ki duniya ke Badshah, Raju Shrivastava ji Delhi AIIMS me bharti hain due to heart Attack, sab milkar prayer kijiye. saamuhik prarthna me bahut taqat hoti hai. Raju bhai swasth hokar aayein aur hamein phir se hansaayein (sic)," he wrote along with a photo of them together.

Srivastava's cousin Ashok Srivastava had on Wednesday evening said the comic suffered a heart attack while exercising.

"He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down. He suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to the AIIMS hospital," he had told PTI, adding that the actor-comedian's wife Shikha Srivastava had reached Delhi.

Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

He has appeared in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", "Bombay to Goa" (remake) and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya".

He was one of the contestants on "Bigg Boss" season three.

Srivastava is the current chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

--with PTI inputs

