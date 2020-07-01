Rajinikanth condemns custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu, says 'this should not be spared'

Image Source : TWITTER/RAJINIKANTH Rajinikanth posted a long statement on Twitter.

Superstar Rajinikanth took to Twitter to post a strong statement on the custodial death of a father-son duo in Tamil Nadu, expressing shock at "inappropriate behaviour" of some of the policemen in front of the Judicial Magistrate probing the case.

"#sathyama vidave koodathu (this should not be spared at any cost,)," Rajinikanth captioned his statement on Twitter along with a picture of himself striking an angry pose.

"While the entire humanity has opposed the brutal killing of the father and son by torture, I was shocked at the way some policemen behaved and spoke in front of the (judicial) magistrate. All those involved should get appropriate punishment. This should not be spared," he said.

The actor's fans praised him for voicing his opinion on the matter.

Even after humanity condemned the brutal and brutal killing of father and son, I was shocked by the manner in which some of the guards behaved in the police station and spoke to the magistrate. All those involved should receive the appropriate punishment. Should not be — பாலமுருகன்.ரா (@balasuriya94) July 1, 2020

On June 23, P Jayaraj and his son Bennicks died at a hospital in Kovilpatti, after being arrested for violating coronavirus lockdown rules. The relatives of the father-son duo alleged that they were severely thrashed by the police at the Sathankulam police station that led to their death.

Earlier, the Judicial Magistrate informed the Madras High Court that the police personnel in question did not cooperate with him and even one of the constables made derogatory remarks against him.

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu government transferred the case to CBI

