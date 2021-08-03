Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJ KUNDRA/YOUTUBE STILL Raj Kundra Pornography Case: Court denies Gehana Vasisth interim relief, next hearing on August 6

A Mumbai sessions court on Tuesday provided no interim relief to Gandii Baat fame actress Gehana Vasisth in the ongoing pornography case. The next hearing in the case will be held on August 6. According to ANI, "No interim relief for Gehana Vasisth by Mumbai Sessions court, next date of hearing 6th August." For the unversed, the actress had filed a pre-arrest bail plea last week for fear of arrest by the police.

Earlier, in February this year, Gehana was arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police for shooting pornography videos and uploading the same on her website. The actress, who is currently out on bail in the aforementioned case that also involved Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, applied for a pre-arrest anticipatory bail, which was heard at the Dindoshi court.

Gehana also backed Raj Kundra and defended the content created by them. In a video statement, she said, "I have a small request for everyone to not compare bold and erotica cinema with porn. Raj Kundra and I have been arrested for the same case, we have the same investigation going on. I know what was being made under Kundra’s company. I have worked as a heroine in 3 films produced for Raj Kundra’s app."

"He never forced me to do anything, I was paid according to the work I did and deserved. I had no issues with the work or the payment I received. I had no objections to the content, nor did I have any bad experience of working on the sets. Those films were released very well and neither of those films were porn movies. Those who have a doubt can use Google search and look for those films and my other work. None of it can be classified as porn," the actress added.

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra, who was arrested by Mumbai Police on July 19 after being booked for alleged production and distribution of pornographic films through apps, had also applied for anticipatory bail. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. The magistrate's court on July 28 remanded Kundra in judicial custody for 14 days. However, the order in the hearing of anticipatory bail application of businessman has been adjourned till August 7.