Raj Kundra FINALLY reacts to being called Porn King, says 'Gadha....'

Raj Kundra on Wednesday finally removed his mask in public. The businessman, who unveiled the trailer of his biopic UT69, got emotional about his experience in jail and the controversy around the porn case. He also reacted to trolls against him.

Speaking to India TV during the press event, Kundra finally broke his silence on being called the 'Porn King'. He said in Hindi, "People will say something or the other, it's their business to talk. If someone calls a lion a donkey, the lion won't turn into a donkey."

Kundra further opened up about his wife Shilpa Shetty and hailed her for standing like a pillar for him. He said, "Shilpa never misunderstood me and stood by me like a pillar. She instilled strength in me."

A video is doing rounds on the internet wherein Raj Kundra can be seen getting teary-eyed while speaking about his time in jail and how the porn controversy affected him. In the viral video, he said, "It was painful for my family. Why drag my wife, kids, and my family? Point your fingers at me but not my family."

About Raj Kundra's pornographic case

Raj Kundra was booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. He was jailed over allegedly producing and distributing porn films using a mobile application, Hotshots.

