Prabhas' Adipurush poster copied? Original creators say 'such a shame', demand credit

Prabhas Adipurush has been mired in controversy ever since the film's first teaser was launched on October 2 by the star cast at an event in Ayodhya. Now, even as an online protest against the film intensifies over representation issues, a poster featuring Prabhas has been accused of plagiarism. The matter was raised on social media first and managed to reach Vaanarsena Studios, who were allegedly the first ones to create the poster along similar lines with Lord Shiva.

Adipurush poster copied?

As per social media users, a poster of Adipurush has been copied. An artwork along similar lines and themes was created earlier for another film project. Vaanarsena Studios re-shared a collage of the Adipurush poster and a 'Lord Shiva still'. The image was accompanied by text that read, "Looks like makers inspired Adipurush first look poster from Lord Shiva still (sic)." The collage was shared on the Instagram account of Vaanar Sena Studios and the caption read as, "Such a shame, T- Series should mention the original creator, who developed the artwork @vaanarsenastudios (sic)."

Adipurush teaser trolled over graphics

The teaser of the upcoming Hindu mythological film, 'Adipurush' has triggered netizens over its content. While some people on the Internet are trolling the film for the poor VFX, other sections are criticising the film over inappropriate portrayal of gods in the film. The teaser of the film was unveiled on October 2 and it was called out for its sub-par animation and graphics.

Adipurush teaser courts controversies

While fans are disappointed with how the Adipurush teaser has turned out to be, on the other hand, some have criticised the makers over creative choices. Just a few hours after the release of the teaser, the netizens began criticising the film for Saif Ali Khan's "Islamic" look as Raavan, and also the costumes of the other cast were targeted. The netizens have claimed that Hanuman's look in the film also has similarities with the Islamic attire. Actor Devdatta Gajanan Nage is playing the role of Hanuman in the movie.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush will release on the big screens on January 12, 2023.

