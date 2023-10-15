PM Narendra Modi reminds Amitabh Bachchan to visit Rann Utsav and Statue of Unity in Gujarat after THIS post

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER PM Narendra Modi with Amitabh Bachchan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's post about the former's visit to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples. PM Narendra Modi also reminded Amitabh Bachchan to visit the upcoming Rann Utsav and Statue of Unity in Gujarat. Amitabh Bachchan took to social media and wrote, "The religiosity the mystery... the divinity of Kailash Parbat, has been intriguing me for long..and the tragedy is that I shall never be able to visit it in person".

PM Narendra Modi replied to the actor and said, "My Visit to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples was truly mesmerising. In the coming weeks, Rann Utsav is starting and I would urge you to visit Kutch. Your visit to the Statue of Unity is also due".

PM Narendra Modi was on a long-day visit to Uttarakhand recently, where he offered prayers at the Parvati Kund in Pithoragarh and caught a glimpse of the Adi Kailash peak, which is believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva. He also participated in a puja at Jageshwar Dam, performed a parikrama around the Jyotirlinga, and engaged in meditation at the sacred site. He later inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 4,200 crore and addressed a public meeting.

On the other hand, "Big B'' recently celebrated his 81st birthday. He shared a collage featuring an image from his greet and meet session on Instagram and thanked his fans and supporters. He wrote in the caption, "This love and affection is beyond any effort to repay it .. blessed and filled with unending gratitude."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Ganpath and Kalki 2898 AD. In Ganpath, the film will star Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. In Kalki 2898 AD, the science-fiction film will feature Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani among others.

