Roadies 19 winner OUT: Vashu Jain takes home the trophy; Siwet becomes first runner-up

Sunday, October 15, 2023
     
Roadies Season 19, which began on June 3, has come to an end with Vashu Jain declared as the winner. Hailing from Bilaspur, Vashu not only won the title but also received a prize of Rs 5 lakh. "Roadies 19: Karm Ya Kaand" was aired on MTV and Jio Cinema every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm.

October 15, 2023
Vashu Jain
Image Source : TWITTER/@BIGGBOSS_TAK Roadies 19 winner Vashu Jain

'Roadies 19: Karm Ya Kaand' has come to an end with Vashu Jain declared as the winner during its finale episode on Sunday, October 15. Vashu, a member of Rhea Chakraborty's gang, emerged as the winner of the show, while Siwet Tomar, who was part of Prince Narula's gang, secured the position of the first runner-up. Hosted by Sonu Sood, the show started with 30 contestants and featured Rhea and Gautam Gulati as debut gang leaders alongside Prince Narula.

Vashu Jain, hailing from Bilaspur, Vashu not only won the title but also received a prize of Rs 5 lakh.

