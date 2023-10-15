Sidharth Shukla, Shweta Tiwari to Tejasswi Prakash: Know prize money for past winners ahead of Bigg Boss 17

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Shweta Tiwari, Sidharth Shukla and Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss has built a dedicated fanbase over the years with its intriguing twists, constant conflicts, wild card entries, and surprising evictions. The show is set to premiere its 17th season on October 15 and the actor-host described the contestants as more explosive than ever, requiring them to use their "dil, dimaag aur dum" (heart, brain, and strength). This season is rumoured to feature well-known contestants, including Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neil Bhatt, all competing for the coveted trophy and prize money.

Ahead of Bigg Boss 17, let's take a look at the previous winners of the show and the prize money they took home.

Bigg Boss 1: Rahul Roy

Rahul Roy, who became the winner of the inaugural season of the controversial reality TV show, took home a substantial prize money of Rs 1 crore.

Bigg Boss 2: Ashutosh Kaushik

The winner of Roadies 5, Ashutosh Kaushik won Rs 1 crore, which he received during the finale.

Bigg Boss 3: Vindu Dara Singh

Vindu Dara Singh, known for his portrayal of Hanuman in the 1996 mythological series 'Jai Veer Hanuman,' bagged the coveted title of Bigg Boss 3 and was awarded a prize of Rs 1 crore.

Bigg Boss 4: Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari played well throughout the stated season and won a cash prize of Rs 1 crore.

Bigg Boss 5: Juhi Parmar

Juhi Parmar, the Kumkum actress, became the winner of season 5 and was also awarded the cash prize of Rs 1 crore.

Bigg Boss 6: Urvashi Dholakia

Well, the favourite wamp Komolika aka Urvashi Dholakia won Rs 50 lakh, just half of what the Bigg Boss season 1st to 5th contestants took home.

Bigg Boss 7: Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 7. She was awarded the winner's trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

Bigg Boss 8: Gautam Gulati

Gautam Gulati, known for being the contestant who attempted to escape from the Bigg Boss house by climbing the fence, won Rs 50 lakh during the Grand Finale of the show.

Bigg Boss 9: Prince Narula

The Roadies and Splitsvilla winner too won Bigg Boss 9 and took home Rs 35 lakh.

Bigg Boss 10: Manveer Gurjar

Contestant Manveer Gurjar was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 10, He bagged the trophy along with Rs 40 lakh.

Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde who competed with Hina Khan won Rs 44 lakh.

Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar took home the coveted trophy with the prize money of Rs 30 lakh.

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla

Late actor Sidharth Shukla defeated Asim Riaz to become the winner of Bigg Boss season 13. He bagged Rs 40 lakh.

Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 14 and was originally entitled to a prize of Rs 50 lakh. However, the prize money was reduced to Rs 36 lakh after her co-contestant Rakhi Sawant opted to quit the competition with Rs 14 lakh.

Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash won the BB15 trophy with a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh.

Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan

Rapper MC Stan lifted the winner’s trophy defeating Shiv Thakare. He won Rs 31.80 lakh along with a brand-new Hyundai car.

