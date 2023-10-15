Bigg Boss 17 Premiere LIVE updates: Salman Khan to welcome contestants, Munawar Faruqui to participate

Sunday, October 15, 2023
     
Bigg Boss 17 Premiere Live: Salman Khan is making his return as the host of the new season. Here are all the latest updates about the reality show on Colors. Promos hint Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt setting the Bigg Boss 17 stage on fire with their romantic performance.

Bigg Boss 17 Premiere Live: Salman Khan is returning with yet another season of TV's most controversial show, which is scheduled to start on Sunday, October 15. The actor-host described the contestants as more explosive than ever, requiring them to use their "dil, dimaag aur dum" (heart, brain, and strength). This season is expected to introduce some never-before-seen rules.

While the list of contestants remains a closely guarded secret, promos released by Colors TV have been teasing potential participants. The tentative list of contestants includes a wide range of personalities, from actor Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who previously won the reality show Lock Upp. Other expected contestants are actors Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, and there are reports suggesting that Priyanka Chopra's cousin, Mannara Chopra, might also be part of the show.

It will be aired on Colors TV at 10 pm on weekdays and at 9 pm on weekends, which will be Salman's special episodes and are known as 'Weekend Ka Vaar'. Fans can also watch their favourite show on the OTT platform, JioCinema. 

 

  • Oct 15, 2023 5:34 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    BB17: What to expect?

    Well, according to the released promos and videos, tt appears that Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt will be delivering a high-voltage romantic performance on the premiere night. Also, according to Khabri, the responsibility of deciding the first captain of the Bigg Boss 17 house has been entrusted to Anurag Doval and Sunny Arya.

    Also, ex-couple Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya's fights started from the stage. How Salman will handle the #Abhisha in Bigg Boss 17?

     

  • Oct 15, 2023 5:28 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Munawar Faruqui in BB17

    In the most recent Bigg Boss 17 promo, Salman Khan is seen introducing Munawar Faruqui as one of the contestants. Additionally, the actor-host expresses his hope that the stand-up comedian will make it to the finale of the show.

     

     

  • Oct 15, 2023 5:26 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Bigg Boss 17 house

    The Bigg Boss 17 house has a different aesthetic this season, departing from the over-the-top lavish interiors of earlier seasons. It features a vintage and gothic vibe, with a simpler look characterised by brick walls and stone floors. This time the living room has been transformed into a European street. The printed carpets are looking beautiful. This season, the confession room also looks demonic. It looks like Game of Thrones and Harry Potter sets. Also, Hours ahead of the grand premiere, Bigg Boss released a new promo and revealed that he will be favouring a few contestants this season. Reportedly, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma will not be staying in the same room, as they have been said to be separated by Bigg Boss. Watch

     

     

     

     

