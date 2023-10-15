Bigg Boss 17 Premiere LIVE updates: Salman Khan to welcome contestants, Munawar Faruqui to participate

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 17 Premiere LIVE updates

Bigg Boss 17 Premiere Live: Salman Khan is returning with yet another season of TV's most controversial show, which is scheduled to start on Sunday, October 15. The actor-host described the contestants as more explosive than ever, requiring them to use their "dil, dimaag aur dum" (heart, brain, and strength). This season is expected to introduce some never-before-seen rules.

While the list of contestants remains a closely guarded secret, promos released by Colors TV have been teasing potential participants. The tentative list of contestants includes a wide range of personalities, from actor Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who previously won the reality show Lock Upp. Other expected contestants are actors Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, and there are reports suggesting that Priyanka Chopra's cousin, Mannara Chopra, might also be part of the show.

It will be aired on Colors TV at 10 pm on weekdays and at 9 pm on weekends, which will be Salman's special episodes and are known as 'Weekend Ka Vaar'. Fans can also watch their favourite show on the OTT platform, JioCinema.

