PM Modi, Mammootty and Mohanlal attend Suresh Gopi’s daughter’s wedding | Watch Video

Bhagya, daughter of South cinema actor and Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi, got married on January 17 in the presence of family and close friends. Malayalam stars like Mammootty, Mohanlal, Jayaram, and Dileep also attended the wedding. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present at this grand wedding and blessed the newly married couple. A video of PM Narendra Modi has surfaced on social media in which he was seen greeting the people standing to welcome him with folded hands.

The beautiful bride wore a red Kanchipuram saree, while the groom was seen in a Kerala dhoti and shawl. Bhagya Suresh and Shreyas Mohan got married in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony at 8:45 am.

PM Modi arrives at Suresh Gopi's daughter's wedding

On January 17, Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya Suresh got married to businessman Shreyas Mohan. The union of this couple was witnessed by veterans of Malayalam cinema. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also graced the event with his presence and his video has been shared by news agency ANI on its official Twitter account. The Prime Minister took time out from the ongoing puja program of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and attended this wedding.

Watch the video here:

This star-studded event is being considered as one of the biggest weddings in the Malayalam film industry. Mammootty and Mohanlal had already arrived with their families to participate in the festivities. The newly married couple received garlands from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was present at the grand wedding in Kerala. Strict security measures were taken at the venue for the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the wedding. To attend this event, the Prime Minister first reached Guruvayoor by helicopter from Kochi and then reached the temple by road, where Bhagya's marriage was taking place. PM Modi, who was the chief guest at the wedding ceremony, reached the venue after visiting the temple. He was also seen in the traditional attire, in a dhoti and full shirt.

