Video of Pankaj Udhas' last public appearance goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Pankaj Udhas

Veteran ghazal-playback singer and Padma Shri recipient Pankaj Udhas died after prolonged illness at 72. Their family shared an official statement on Instagram and wrote, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness". A video of the legendary singer is now going viral on social media.

In the clip, Pankaj Udhas can be seen smiling and interacting with the paparazzi and saying, "Thank you. See you guys". Fans got emotional seeing the clip and took to the comment section to express their grief. One user wrote, "We will miss you, sir. What a personality and we lost a legend today. This was the last media appearance of legendary Pankaj Udhas ji". Another user wrote, "End of an era". "Sir aapke songs, hamesha sabke dilo mein rahenge".

From politicians to singers, everyone paid tribute to Pankaj Udhas on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the singer and wrote, "We mourn the loss of Pankaj Udhas Ji, whose singing conveyed a range of emotions and whose Ghazals spoke directly to the soul. He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years. His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam also took to his Instagram profile to give condolence to the veteran singer. Other celebrities including Anupam Kher, Salim Merchant, Ritesh Deshmukh and Adnan Sami also paid tributes to Pankaj Udhas.

Pankaj Udhas was born on May 17, 1951 in Jetpur, Gujurat. His father Manohar Udhwas a renowned Gujarati folk singer and his elder brother Nirmal Udhas was also a well-known ghazal singer. Pankaj Udhas began his musical journey in the early 1970s. His debut album Aahat in 1980 made him one of the most promising ghazal singers of his time. He went on to release numerous and mesmerised audiences with his soulful and heart-touching renditions. His songs including Chitthi Aayi Hai, Chandi Jaisa Rang Tera, Thodi Thodi Piya Karo, Ek Taraf Uska Ghar and Aaj Jinke Kareeb Hote Hai are among a few of his songs which gained him recognition.

Also Read: Karan Johar halts Deepika, Ranveer, Ranbir's Sangam remake, gives update on next directorial

Also Read: "To Greatness and its infections...", Ali Fazal shares throwback picture with Robert De Niro | See Photo