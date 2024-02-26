Karan Johar halts Deepika, Ranveer, Ranbir's Sangam remake, gives update on next directorial

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Karan Johar halts Deepika, Ranveer, Ranbir's Sangam Remake

Karan Johar's 'Yodha' is going to be released soon. Many stars including Siddharth Malhotra, and Raashi Khanna are going to be seen in this movie. Karan Johar often stays connected with his fans on social media. Even today he held a live session on social media and connected with the fans. In this session, he talked a lot to the fans and also answered the fans' questions regarding his upcoming films. Also during this session, Karan gave a hint about his next direction.

Karan revealed about his next directorial

Today (February 26) Karan Johar spoke with fans during a live session on his social media handle Instagram. During this, a fan asked Karan about the long gap of seven years between 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Responding to this, Karan said, 'Yes, at that time I had written a story for the film, the pre-production work of which is going on, but the casting has not been done yet. However, he is expected to go to the sets by the end of this year.' He further said, 'The film I want to direct, the story of that film is almost complete. I and my team are working rapidly on it. I promise that its shooting will start by the end of this year or hopefully a little before that.'

Karan breaks the silence on Deepika, Ranbir, and Ranveer's Sangam

Apart from this, another user asked Karan about the remake of Sangam with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Ranbir Kapoor. 'No, I am not making that love story. I think this love story needs to be given a little pause, but the film I am writing is also a love story,' said Karan Johar.

For the unversed, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has produced Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha. The filmmaker is geared for its release in the meantime. However, it remains interesting to see which film will Karan direct next. ​

