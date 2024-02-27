Pankaj Udhas funeral: Know when and where iconic singer's last rites will be held

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Pankaj Udhas

Veteran ghazal-playback vocalist and Padma Shri recipient Pankaj Udhas passed away following a protracted illness at 72. He passed away in Mumbai at 11 a.m. on February 26. He spent some time in the Mumbai Breach Candy Hospital. His family member shared the news on Instagram to his admirers. The last rites of the singer will be performed today. His mortal remains will be kept at his home for the last darshan and then his cremation will be done in Worli from 3 to 5 pm. People associated with the film industry, and politics will arrive to pay their last respects to Pankaj Udhas. The singer will be given a final farewell with state honours, his brother Manhar Udhas also arrived.

The mortal remains of Pankaj Udhas will be taken out of the hospital after some time and brought to his home in Worli. Preparations for the last darshan have been started at home.

Image Source : FILE IMAGEPankaj Udhas' residence

Recently, a video of Pankaj Udhas is doing rounds on social media. In the clip, he can be seen smiling and interacting with the paparazzi and saying 'Thank You. See you guys'. Fans took to social media to express their grief. One user wrote, "We will miss you, sir. What a personality and we lost a legend today. This was the last media appearance of legendary Pankaj Udhas ji". Another user wrote, "End of an era". "Sir aapke songs, hamesha sabke dilo mein rahenge".

Pankaj Udhas was born on May 17, 1951 in Jetpur, Gujurat. His father Manohar Udhwas a renowned Gujarati folk singer and his elder brother Nirmal Udhas was also a well-known ghazal singer. Pankaj Udhas began his musical journey in the early 1970s. His debut album Aahat in 1980 made him one of the most promising ghazal singers of his time.

He went on to release numerous and mesmerised audiences with his soulful and heart-touching renditions. His songs including Chitthi Aayi Hai, Chandi Jaisa Rang Tera, Thodi Thodi Piya Karo, Ek Taraf Uska Ghar and Aaj Jinke Kareeb Hote Hai are among a few of his songs which gained him recognition.

Also Read: Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha: Neeraj Pandey confirms release date of Ajay Devgn, Tabu-starrer

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan plays football with school kids during shooting break | WATCH