Over 100 Shah Rukh Khan fans set to travel to India to watch Dunki | Know full story

Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, will be released worldwide in theatres, however, SRK fans from across the world will make the journey to watch Dunki in India this December. Fans from across diverse corners of the world are set to create a global celebration for their favourite star in the upcoming festive season in India.

Shah Rukh Khan's fan clubs, popularly known for their innovative ways of connecting with the favourite star and promoting his films, are once again stepping up their game for Dunki. In a unique twist, mirroring the film's theme where SRK's character crosses borders for his loved ones, the fans will choose the legal way to travel.

A source reveals, "Dunki will be available in the countries where these fans reside. However the visuals from Dunki reminded them of their families and friends back home in India, and they want to savour the joy of an SRK film with their loved ones this holiday season. Fans are making the journey from Nepal, Canada, the United States of America, the UAE, and more to catch this film in India, their homeland, While the exact count of traveling fans is unknown, it's expected to exceed to be around 500+”.

With Dunki slated for release on December 21, the excitement among fans is reaching new heights. The recently unveiled Dunki Drop 1 (video unit) and the soul-stirring Dunki Drop 2: Lutt Putt Gaya song have already immersed fans in a world of love, friendship, and family.

About the film

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan.Dunki features an ensemble cast including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. The film is presented by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films and produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas.

