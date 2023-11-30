Sam Bahadur FIRST Review: Sunny Kaushal lauds brother Vicky's film, calls it 'remarkable'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sunny Kaushal reviews Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, is scheduled to hit the big screens on Friday, December 1. The film is actor's one of the most-awaited flicks in recent times. A special screening was held on Wednesday for the film fraternity and several B-town celebs arrived to watch the film. Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Richa Chadha, Arjun Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh, among others, attended the special screening in Mumbai. Now, Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal, who also watch the film last night shared his reviews about Sam Bahadur and called it 'remarkable'.

Sunny took to his Instagram handle and shared two Stories reviewing Sam Bahadur. In his post, he wrote, ''What a film. What an amazing film this is. @rsvpmovies @meghnagulzar Thank you so much for making Sam Bahadur. It is truly remarkable how you have so beautifully managed to show the life, the character, and the love this man had for his country and uniform in a span of 2.5 hours. It made me laugh, cry, be inspired, and most importantly, it made me realise what great courage and character mean.''

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sunny Kaushal's latest Instagram Stories

In the next Story, he praised his brother's performance in the film and wrote, ''Just when I think you’ve outdone yourself, you surprise me yet again. I know you manifested this film, and now I can see why. I think this film chose you. I don’t think anybody could’ve played Sam better. You’ve given you heart and soul and everything in between to portray the life of a man who was so valiantly lived. I could see it in your body, in your dialogues but most importantly I could see it in your eyes.''

Also Read: ‘Playing for…’: Vicky Kaushal finally BREAKS silence on Sam Bahadur’s clash with Animal

Sam Bahadur is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war where Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army, following which a new nation Bangladesh was born. It is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It also stars Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Govind Namdev, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Neeraj Kabi as supporting cast.

