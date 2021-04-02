Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Oscar-nominated film 'Minari' slated for an Indian release in April

The Academy Award-nominated movie 'Minari', which is filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung's semi-autobiographical drama, is now all set to release in India on April 16. Headlined by "The Walking Dead" alum Steven Yeun, "Minari" is about a family of Korean immigrants trying to realise their American dream in the 1980s. It also stars Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh-jung and Will Patton. The movie, predominantly in Korean language, will be released by PVR pictures in the country.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on his Twitter handle on Thursday. He tweeted, "#PVR TO RELEASE TWO FILMS ON SAME DAY... #PVR Pictures to release #AcademyAward nominated #Minari and sci-fi thriller #Voyagers on 16 April 2021 in *cinemas* in #India... POSTERS..."

The film is a semi-autobiographical take on Chung's upbringing and the plot follows a family of South Korean immigrants who try to make it in rural America during the 1980s. 'Minari' had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 26, 2020, winning both the US Dramatic Grand Jury Prize and the US Dramatic Audience Award.

It also received 3 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and 10 Critics' Choice Movie Awards nominations. The film also received six Independent Spirit Award nominations.

The film also recently scored six Academy Award nominations for best picture, director, original screenplay, best actor (Yeun), best supporting actress (Youn) and original score for Emile Mosseri.

"Minari" has also booked six BAFTA awards nominations, including a spot in the Best Film Not in the English Language category.