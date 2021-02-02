Image Source : TWITTER/NAMODILLSE1 NCB detains Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Rishikesh Pawar

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday arrested Rishikesh Pawar, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in connection to a drugs case. Earlier, ANI had shared that the NCB was conducting a search for Rishikesh Pawar who had been absconding post multiple summons. He was arrested the early morning after the bail plea from NDPS court was rejected. Pawar is said to be a close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput and also an AD on Sushant's dream project.

As per reports, several people including Sushant's house help Dipesh Sawant, and actress Rhea Chakraborty have named Pawar in their statements. ANI had confirmed Pawar's detention in its tweet.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, assistant director Rishikesh Pawar, for questioning: NCB. #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2021

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14. Many people have been summoned by NCB ever since the drug angle has come up in the Sushant Singh Rajput case including top Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.