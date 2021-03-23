Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HASHTAG_LEGEND Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hire Ben Browning to head production company

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making some changes to their team. The power couple recently hired Oscar-nominated producer Ben Browning as head of content for Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio. As per People magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed on Monday that they have hired Ben to serve as head of content for Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions, the companies they launched with their partnerships with Netflix and Spotify.

Ben's past work includes 'The Big Sick', 'Arrival' and 'Room' as well as current Oscar nominee 'Promising Young Woman'. Expressing his excitement about the new position, Ben said, "From the moment they shared their vision for Archewell as a global production company that will spotlight diverse voices and share uplifting stories, I knew I wanted to help with this unique opportunity. It's a thrilling company to be starting." Also on Monday, the couple's office confirmed that Meghan and Harry's Archewell Foundation director Catherine St-Laurent has transitioned to a senior advisory role.

Apart from these changes, Invisible Hand, a diverse, female-led team based in N.Y.C. founded by Genevieve Roth as a social impact and culture change agency, was also confirmed as recently coming on board at Archewell. Harry and Meghan announced in April 2020, shortly after they officially stepped down as senior royals on March 31, that their new foundation would be called Archewell -- a name that shares a connection with their son Archie, who will turn two on May 6. In a statement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex explained how they decided on the name.

"Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic, but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," the couple had said in the statement. "Before SussexRoyal came the idea of 'arche' -- the Greek word meaning 'source of action,' " they continued.

They added, "We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right." Last year, the couple had inked deals with Spotify and Netflix, with the intent of creating content that "informs but also gives hope". The content will include documentaries, TV shows, and children's programming.

-ANI