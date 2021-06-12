Mallika Dua's mother Chinna Dua dies due to Covid19, Bina Kak pays condolences

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHINNADUA Mallika Dua's mother Chinna Dua dies due to Covid19

Actor-comedian Mallika Dua lost her mother Dr. Padmavati Dua to Covid19. Known as Chinna Dua among friends, she had tested positive in May. After a long battle, she passed away on Friday night. Mallika took to her Instagram stories to share the news and wrote, "She left us last night. My whole heart. My whole life. The only god I know. My Amma I'm sorry I couldn't save you. You fought so hard my mama. My precious. My heart. You're my whole life."

She added, "It's not about my loss and grief. It's about a life cut short. I always knew I didn't deserve her. But she deserved to live. I don't know if I will ever be able to pray again."

Actor-politician Bina Kak offered her condolences on the death of Chinna Dua, wife of senior journalist Vinod Dua. She shared a picture of her and wrote, "you suffered a lot dear Chinna ..Now RIP Much love"

On May 15, Chinna Dua informed her fans that she has tested Covid positive. She wrote, "Hi all. Day before on 13th May, I started having difficulty in breathing. My doc by listening to my voice said that i was going into cytokine storm & need monitoring. We were admitted to St Stephen's hospital on 13.5.21 but my condition progressed, requiring ICU but bed wasn't available there. Last night we got admitted to Medanta. Vinod is in the room on 5 Litre intermittent oxygen. I am on 15 Litre & breathless. It will take some time to recover. Need all good wishes, blessings & prayers of all. God bless you all always. Stay safe, stay home, stay healthy."

"Good day . Hope you all are fine. At this stage we would all love miracles. However, one has to be practical & take one day at a time. Shraddha & saburi i.e faith & patience is the only way to tide over . So stability & status quo are to be thankful for which is how it is right now. There are samples taken in the middle of the night. Sleep is disturbed for medicines, sponging , meals & what nots leaving one exhausted at times. Hence the update gets delayed. By the grace of God, countless prayers, good wishes & blessings from family & friends like you all, Inshallah we hope to attain full recovery asap. Please continue with your prayers. God bless us all always. Loads of love to all," she posted a week later.