Major fire breaks out on Hrithik Roshan-Aishwarya Rai's Jodhaa Akbar set in Maharashtra, none hurt

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/INDIAN_FILMS_IN_RUSSIA Still from Jodhaa Akbar

A major fire broke out at N D film studio, owned by leading art director Nitin Desai, near Khalapur in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said. As per a report in PTI, the blaze erupted around 12.15 pm and no casualty has been reported so far, they said. The fire broke out at the set of ''Jodhaa Akbar'', a 2008 movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, an official said. Plywood, PoP and other things were gutted in the fire, he said.

"Several fire-fighting vehicles from MIDC, Karjat, Khopoli and neighbouring areas were rushed to the spot and efforts to douse the flames were on," he said.

The exact reason behind the fire is being ascertained, he said. The fire brigade and police personnel reached at the spot.

It was only earlier this year that Hrithik shared a post remembering the iconic film. On the occasion of filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's birthday in February, he has shared memories of his 2008 blockbuster Jodhaa Akbar that cast him as Akbar. He described the film as difficult. He also posted a few glimpses from the film, which also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

"Memories .#JodhaaAkbar. Man this movie was difficult. I was sh*t scared when Ashutosh Gowarikar offered it to me. Couldn't understand how he could see someone like me commanding 10,000 soldiers. But then that's what a director does. He envisions what you can't. And that's the reason I did the film," Hrithik captioned the post.

Meanwhile, the historical drama Jodhaa Akbar also features Sonu Sood, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Ila Arun. The film is set in the 16th century, and centers on the romance between the Mughal Emperor Jalal-ud-din Muhammad Akbar and the Rajput Princess Jodhaa Bai.

-- with inputs from PTI