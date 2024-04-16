Maidaan Box Office Report: Ajay Devgn's film witnesses MASSIVE DROP on Day 5 | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Maidaan stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, is struggling hard at the box office. The sports biographical flick failed to churn out big at the box office on Monday. As per Sacnilk.com, Maidaan minted just Rs 1.5 crore on Day 5, taking the total collections to Rs 23.5 crore. Maidaan is facing tough competition from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office.

Day-wise collections of Maidaan:

Day 0 (Wednesday) Paid Previews - Rs 2.6 crore

Day 1 (Thursday) - Rs 4.5 crore

Day 2 (Friday) - Rs 2.75 crore

Day 3 (Saturday) - Rs 5.75 crore

Day 4 (Sunday) - Rs 6.4 crore

Day 5 (Monday) - Rs 1.50 crore

Total - Rs 23.50 crore

Maidaan Movie Review

India TV's Sakshi Verma in her review for Ajay Devgn-starrer worte, ''Our country has been known for cricket and hockey since early times, although there came a time when Indian football was called the 'Brazil of Asia'. This was possible only because of Syed Abdul Rahim and his team. Maidaan is a film about a man’s undying spirit and his rebellion from death. The film can seem a bit stretched at places. The Bengali usage can be foreign for some. Ajay Devgn's Hyderabadi accent is only limited to just saying 'Miyaan'. There are too much of cigarettes in too. Given that the filmmaker wanted to show a reason for Rahim's condition, but from the Football Federation scenes to the Hyderabad house scenes, the smoking could have been easily cut out at several places. Despite all the flaws, Maidaan is one of the finest sports films made in India.''

