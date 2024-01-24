Love & War: Vicky Kushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor come together for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vicky Kushal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Love & War

Vicky Kaushal's dream to work with Bollywood's ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has finally come true. Sanjay's production house has made the announcement of their next movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The film is titled Love & War. The film will be released on Christmas 2025.

The actors also took to their social media profiles to share the announcement poster of the film. 'We bring to you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga - Love & War. See you at the movies! Christmas 2025.' reads the poster. At the end of it, Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky's names along with their signatures have been placed.

Vicky Kaushal wrote, "An eternal cinema dream has come true. #SanjayLeelaBhansali #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt @prerna_singh6 @bhansaliproductions #LOVEandWAR," in the caption, while sharing the poster on Instagram.

Ever since the announcement of this film has been out, social media users have been having a hard time keeping their calm. Moreover, several celebrities took to Alia and Vicky's comment sections to congratulate the star cast for bagging the roles.

Alia, Ranbir, Vicky - A Bhansali's muse

For the unversed, Ranbir made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2007 film Saawariya. However, the duo didn't get to work after that. Moreover, while talking about his experience earlier, Ranbir had said that he may never work with Bhansali as he's a very tough taskmaster. But finally, the audience with witness their magic on the big screen once again.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt won her first National award in 2023 for Sanjay's film Gangubai Kathiawadi. It was her first film with the national award-winning filmmaker. However, Vicky Kaushal was called for the role of Maharawal Ratan Singh in Deepika Padukone starrer Padmavat. However, the role was later done by Shahid for which he also got a lot of praise in 2018. But seems like now it's Vicky's turn to become a Bhansali's muse.