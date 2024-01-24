Laapataa Ladies trailer out, lead cast and director Kiran Rao attend Kala Ghoda Art Festival | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TRAILER SNAPSHOT Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies trailer out | WATCH

The trailer of Laapataa Ladies is out and it sounds no less than a fun comedy roller coaster ride. The trailer begins with the lead cast Sparsh Shrivastav taking his newlywed bride home, but he ends up getting the biggest shock of his life. His wife gets switched with another woman and he is later seen filing the complaint at a police station. Where on the one hand, the Police officer (played by Ravi Kishan) is seen following the switched bride. On the other end, the original one is seen waiting for her husband at a railway station. Overall, the trailer of Laapataa Ladies seems interesting.

Watch the Laapataa Ladies trailer here:

For the unversed, Laapataa Ladies is Kiran Rao's next directorial comedy drama. The trailer has arrived amid the excitement of the audience being at its peak. Remarkably, The film has also received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Kiran Rao attended the Kala Ghoda Art Festival with Laapataa Ladies lead cast

The trailer of Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions's Laapataa Ladies has indeed piqued the audience's excitement for this comedy drama. Amid the rising fervor of the film, the team is leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience's excitement intact. The cast Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel along with director Kiran Rao visited the Kala Ghoda Art Festival in Mumbai. The director also addressed the crowd as a guest at the Art festival.

Image Source : FILE IMAGEKiran Rao attends the Kala Ghoda Art Festival with Laapataa Ladies lead cast

Makers of Laapataa Ladies

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma. The film is all set for its release on 1st March 2024.