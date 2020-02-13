Love Aaj Kal Box Office Prediction: Kartik Aaryan may get his highest opener

Love Aaj Kal Box Office Prediction

Love Aaj Kal has been one of the most-awaited movies ever since its announcement. Many factors triggered excitement among fans. Firstly, Sara Ali Khan will be seen romancing her 'crush' Kartik Aaryan for the very first time and secondly, it is an Imtiaz Ali film. Striking a great deal, makers are releasing Love Aaj Kal on Valentine's Day. Despite not being a National Holiday, it is a good money-making day for movie business. Besides Sara and Kartik, the film also stars Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda.

Trade analyst Girish Johar expects Love Aaj Kal to open to Rs 9-10 crore. It can even go up to Rs 13 crore, he told Hindustantimes.com. “People have liked the trailer and songs. The makers have also recreated songs from the original which are doing well. Sara and Kartik attract the youth and have a huge fan following, so the expectations are very high,” he said.

Basically, the collection should be attributed to Sara and Kartik's pairing.

“It is an Imtiaz Ali film based on relationships. It is releasing on Valentine’s Day and targets the youth in metro cities. They have planned it in such a manner that it will coincide with the mood of the nation. Cinema in driven by the youth, they celebrate this day with their friends and close ones. Despite not being a holiday, the business jumps by around 15-20 % on Valentine’s Day as the youth want to indulge in leisure activities and going for a movie is on the top of their list. It will have a combined effect as the film is youthful and has been promoted well,'' Girish Johar further added.



If everything goes well, Love Aaj Kal can be Kartik’s highest opening film. His last release Pati Patni Aur Woh opened at Rs 9.10 crore.

It is a reboot of 2009 film Love Aaj Kal, which was also directed by Imtiaz Ali. Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone played the lead pair in the 2009 film. It earned rave reviews and opened to Rs 8.02 crore.

On a related note, this is Imtiaz's first film after 2017 Harry Met Sejal, which tanked at the box office.