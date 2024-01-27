Lollapalooza 2024: Jonas Brothers arrive in Mumbai to perform for their first performance in India

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jonas Brothers

In the second edition of Lollapalooza which will be held in Mumbai for the second time, the line of artists is pretty exciting. Nearly 40 artists will be performing for two days and netizens can't keep calm. Jonas Brothers are among a few of the popular celebrities who would be gracing the presence of stage and performing in Mumbai.

Jonas Brothers were spotted at the airport and were all smiles for the paps. Soon the video of them arriving went viral within no time and fans thronged the comment section. One user said, "Nick looks more comfortable and familiar". Another user said, "Why am I laughing here, Nick is like, calm down, brothers, you're in my second home". "My boys are in India. Love it. I am sure Nick is leading the way since he has been there multiple times", wrote the third user.

In the video, Nick Jonas is seen sporting a beige shirt and pants, white sneakers and a cap, that also carries a bag. Kevin Jonas was seen in an olive green t-shirt, black pants and shoes, while Joe Jonas was in an orange t-shirt under a blue shirt and grey trousers.

Lollapalooza will be held at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai and will continue till tomorrow. The music festival will also see the performances of Halsey, English Rock band Royal Blood, American rapper JPEGMAFIA, Italian EDM artist Meduza, and Fresh house DJ Malaa.

