Veteran filmmaker Kumar Shahani, known for films Maya Darpan, Tarang, dies at 83

Veteran filmmaker Kumar Shahani has passed away at age of 83. According to reports, he was ill for a long timeApart from being a director, Kumar also made his mark as a writer and teacher. Celebrities took to social media to express grief over the demise of the celebrated filmmaker.

Nilamadhab Panda, who has won national and international awards for many films like the film 'I am Kalam', has shared a post condoling the demise of Kumar Shahani. Along with the post, he has written in the caption, “Saddened by the loss of Kumar Shahani, a visionary filmmaker who painted life's canvas with cinematic mastery, farewell to a cinematic luminary. Your artistry will forever inspire.”

Who is Kumar Shahani?

Kumar Shahani was born on 7 December 1940 in Larkana, Sindh province of Pakistan. But later he moved to Mumbai with his family.Kumar Shahani had made 'Maya Darpan' based on the story of Nirmal Verma. This film received the National Film Award in the Best Feature Film category. His other notable works includes 'Tarang', 'Khyal Gatha', 'Kasba' and 'Chaar Adhyay'.

Kumar Shahani bagged not only one but 3 Filmfare Awards at different times. He won Filmfare Awards for the films 'Maya Darpan' in 1973, 'Khayal Gatha' in 1990 and 'Kasba' in 1991.

