Koffee With Karan 8: KJo shares glimpse of new couch, coveted hamper | WATCH VIDEO

'Koffee with Karan' is making a comeback. KJo has been hosting the chat show since its inception in 2004. It is known for its candid celebrity interviews and casual, chat-show format. The eighth season of the show is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on October 26.

Written By : India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By : Surabhi Shaurya
New Delhi
Updated on: October 18, 2023 12:29 IST
After basking in the success of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,' Karan Johar celebrated 25 years in the film industry, and then won a prestigious National Award. With his career on a high note, the filmmaker has got something great in store for his fans as his popular talk show, 'Koffee with Karan' is all set to return with new twists. 

This season promises to be filled with interesting celebrity conversations as A-list stars share stories while sitting on the famous couch. On Wednesday, Karan made it even more exciting by sharing a behind-the-scenes video that offers a sneak peek of the show's set, including the new couch and the coveted Koffee hamper.

"For the first time ever, get a glimpse of the world of Koffee With Karan before we start brewing!#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 - streams from 26th October onwards only on Disney+ Hotstar!#KWKS8OnHotstar", Karan Johar shared on Instagram. 

KOFFEE WITH KARAN 8 BYOND MARRIAGES, AIRPORT LOOKS...

In a statement, Disney+ Hotstar said the new season of “Koffee With Karan” will be “edgier, crazier and candid leading to a whole lot of revelations”. “This season the conversation will be beyond marriages, airport looks, social media and toodles to toodles. Karan Johar will bring out the fun and no filter side of the actors to give you all the scoop you need to discuss until the next season,” it added.

Johar said the show’s seventh season, which debuted on Disney+ Hotstar in 2022, had received an “overwhelming response” from the viewers. “This season let’s make my friends and your favourite celebrities spill their secrets along with the no-filter conversations on the infamous Koffee couch. Coming back to Disney+ Hotstar, the new season of ‘Koffee with Karan’ will be full of uninhibited chats, competitive rapid fires and a lot of conversations, which we all love,” he added.

KOFFEE WITH KARAN 8: LIST OF GUESTS

Though nothing has been confirmed, reports stated that Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen sharing the couch. Moreover, Kiara Advani, her husband Sidharth MalhotraRohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn can also grace the show. 

