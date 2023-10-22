Kartik Aryan-Tara Sutaria's 'dinner date' grabs paparazzi's attention | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently busy with his upcoming Kabir Khan's directorial Chandu Champion, was spotted with Heropanti 2 actress Tara Sutaria, sparking dating rumours. A video of the two coming out from an eatery in Mumbai's Bandra is doing rounds on the internet. Kartik Aaryan, who has established himself as one of the top stars in Bollywood in no time has often been in the news for his personal life. Paparazzo Manav Manglani on his Instagram account shared a video wherein the duo is stepping out of a restaurant. The two then hugged each other bye while Kartik escorted Tara to her car safely and left in his car later, sitting in the passenger's seat.

In the video, Kartik can be seen wearing a plain white shirt, paired with navy blue-coloured pants. On the other hand, Tara wore a black tube top with an animal printed skirt.

Earlier, several reports of the two being the lead cast in the third installment of Aashiqui were doing rounds. However, Kartik will play the male lead in the film. Now, their recent outing is certainly adding fuel to those rumours in addition to their off-screen chemistry.

Kartik and Tara on professional front

After the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik is all geared up for his next big release, which is the Kabir Khan directorial Chandu Champion. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in important roles. As per IMDb, the film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up.

On the other hand, Tara last appeared in the multi-starrer Ek Villain Returns. It was released last year. However, the film failed to impress the audience and tanked at the box office. She will next be seen in Apurva. It is helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and also stars Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee and Dhairya Karwa in key roles.

