Here's what Saif Ali Khan and junior Pataudi are up to. Kareena Kapoor Khan shares pics

Kareena Kapoor is setting Instagram on fire with her witty captions.

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share pictures of husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur channelling their inner artistes amid lockdown. While the father-son pair was seen engaged in painting, Kareena didn't shy to reveal that she "just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created".

The country is in lockdown until May 3 to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 and Kareena is making the fully utilising the time to create some beautiful memories.

Kareena, like other Bollywood celebrities, is spending her time well in self-isolation with her family. On Saturday, she expressed in a series of Instagram posts that what Saif and little Taimur are up to during quarantine.

"When Saif told me he got me flowers, I had a different idea in mind. Quarantine gifts be like...," Kareena captioned a picture on Instagram, in which Saif can be seen painting green flowers on the wall of their balcony. The photo had Saif in his usual white kurta-pyjama along with a bandana.

"If there is a wall that's blocking your creativity... Try painting on it. #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso," Kareena wrote along with the picture of Taimur painting a wall.

"Meanwhile... I just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created. PS: The zit on my face didn’t get the memo of no personal visits and social distancing... #HugeMess," Kareena captioned her selfie.

Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, an official Hindi remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

