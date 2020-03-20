Kanika Kapoor leaves for quarantine after being tested COVID-19 positive. Video goes viral

This video of Kanika Kapoor leaving for COVID-19 treatment is going viral

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for coronavirus. The 41-year-old singer returned to India from UK trip around 10 days ago. Reportedly she hid her travel history. In her social media statement, the singer said she was screened at the airport. However, she did not address the unconfirmed reports of hiding her travel history.



This video of Kanika Kapoor leaving for coronavirus treatment in King George's Medical University Hospital, Lucknow is doing the rounds on social media.





Kanika Kapoor even attended a party in Lucknow after returning. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, her son and BJP MP Dushyant Singh, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, Congress leader Jitin Prasad were present at the party. Dushyant Singh, who even attended Parliament yesterday, has now self-quarantined. Jitin Prasad has isolated himself and members of his family.



Vasundhara also tweeted informing that she quarantined herself. "While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions," she wrote on Twitter.

While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest.



As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 20, 2020

In her Instagram post, Kanika wrote, ''Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care, KK''.

Later sharing a health update, Kanika even asked everyone not to panic and be sensible. "I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever. However, we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health," she wrote.

Kanika is known for her popular tracks such as Baby Doll and Chittiyan Kalaiyan.



So far, a number of celebrities have tested positive for coronavirus. Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Game Of Thrones actors Kristofer Hivju and Indira Varma, Quantum Of Solace star Olga Kurylenko are to name a few.

Related Video