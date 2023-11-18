Kangana Ranaut reunites with R Madhavan after 8 years but NOT for Tanu Weds Manu 3 | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in her directorial project titled Emergency.

Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan, together have given two blockbusters in Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The hit jodi is returning to the big screens again for another big project but this time not the Tanu Weds Manu series. The duo is reuniting for an upcoming pan-India psychological thriller flick. The actress took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to announce the filming of the upcoming film in Chennai. She wrote, ''Today in Chennai we started filming our new film, a psychological thriller. Other details coming soon. For now need all your support and blessings for this very unusual and exciting script.''

A few hours later, she again shared a post featuring herself with superstar Rajinikanth, who made a surprise visit on the sets of her film. Taking to X, she expressed her excitement after meeting Rajinikanth and the actress also said that she is missing her co-star R Madhavan. ''On our first day of the shoot God of Indian cinema Thalaivar himself thrilled us with a surprise visit on our set. What a lovely day!! Missing Maddy @ActorMadhavan as he joins us soon,'' she wrote.

In reply, Madhavan also re-shared her post and wrote, ''Wowowowowoeow what a BLESSINGSSSS.. gods grace Phenominal Beginning. Thank you sir @rajinikanth .. your wishes and blessing mean the world to us.''

Kangana Ranaut's other projects

Apart from this flick, she will be seen next in Emergency, playing the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. She is also directing the film.

Emergency also features Miling Soman, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and late actor Satish Kaushik.

